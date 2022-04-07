Punjab Govt Launches Telegram Channel to Provide Information on Job Openings

The Punjab government has started a new Telegram channel for informing educated unemployed youth about the available job opportunities, ongoing placement camps and employment fairs in the state. The channel will also carry information about various skill development programmes and coaching facilities for competitive exams for government jobs, reported a leading news agency.

Launching the channel, Deputy Director of Jalandhar’s District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, Yashwant Rai, said that the channel will carry details about the information shared by the agency to job aspirants. Anyone can join the channel and get regular updates about what’s new in the job market. It is likely to help job aspirants in searching for new opportunities and information related to it.

Also read| Indian Railways is Hiring 2900 Apprentice: Direct Hiring Without Exam, 10th Pass Can Apply

In its first cabinet meeting, the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab announced the recruitment for 25,000 posts in various departments including 10,000 vacancies in the state police. Addressing the state after the first cabinet meeting, the CM, in a video message, had said that the jobs will be given based on merit and no discrimination or favouritism shall be done in the recruitment process.

Advertisement

The Punjab government had also announced the regularisation of the services of more than 35,000 group C and D employees. During the campaign for state assembly elections held in February this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to regularize services to contractual employees if voted to power.

Read| RPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 9,760 Senior Teacher posts, How to Register for Exam

Mann said that he had directed the chief secretary and other officials to stop the practice of hiring employees on a contractual basis or through outsourcing. “It is surprising that schools have no teachers but eligible teachers are protesting against the government for not regularising their services,” Mann said, while adding that such teachers shall be adjusted against vacant posts, which shall be done before creating new jobs. The bill for the regularisation of contractual employees is likely to be presented in the next session of the Punjab assembly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.