Punjab Govt Partners with Teachmint to Empower Over 500 Schools With Digitalisation

Punjab government has patterned with an education infrastructure startup, Teachmint to provide its teaching platform to over 500 government schools in the region and enable them to run their classrooms efficiently.

With Teachmint, the schools will be able to digitise their operations and ensure their students have continuous access to teachers and digital content through Teachmint’s proprietary platform. The first phase of this partnership will be driven in Pathankot, touching the lives of more than 50,000 students and helping them to boost their learning outcomes.

Read|Punjab Becomes First State to Teach IELTS at ITIs

Through this initiate Students will have access to all their class recordings on a single application, ensuring they never miss a lesson. Additionally, it will access to question banks, which will have around one million practice questions available for free.

Further, the Teachmint platform is available in Punjabi, Hindi, English along with 8 other Indian languages, helping students learn comfortably in their mother tongue.

Amit Vij, Member of Legislative Assembly, Pathankot, said, “In today’s uncertain times, technology has played a key role in helping children keep learning and a lot of classrooms have moved to an online format. It is important that we adapt to technology and bring in as much innovation as possible into education to help reach more students. By partnering with Teachmint, we will be helping more than 50,000 students in our neighborhood get access to education at all times and leverage content on the platform to prepare them for critical entrance examinations. Despite being a global company today, Teachmint has made sure it keeps its platform free for teachers, showing that they want to truly help and positively impact this sector. We look forward to making some exceptional progress together.”

Commenting on this partnership, Aditya Agrawal, vice president, business, Teachmint, said, “We believe that digitisation of education is critical in today’s world and our platform is designed to enable education at the grassroot level. We are proud to be a part of India’s education story and will keep working relentlessly to empower more teachers and schools.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.