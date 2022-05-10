Punjab Govt School Teachers, Principals to be Trained in Oxford: CM Mann

To enhance its education model, Punjab government will now train its government school teachers in Oxford, announced chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday. Addressing media, Mann said that to change the education system in Punjab, the AAP government will offer professional trainings to teachers and headmasters of government schools from best of the best in the world including the Oxford University.

“So far people have just blamed you. But I understand your problems. You do not have the right infrastructure. To fill this gap, Punjab government will take batches of 70 to 100 teachers and principals to Switzerland, Finland, Singapore, Oxford University to be train our teachers professionally," said the CM.

He said government will pay for the teacher training courses for future of children of Punjab. “Teachers have saplings of garden of the future of Punjab and when the sapling flourishes, its the Gardner who is the happies. And you will feel proud of our children’s achievements," said Mann.

“I do not doubt your talent. I believe in your capabilities but I am aware that there is no infrastructure to match your caliber and aspirations," said Mann in Punjabi during his address to Principals.

More than percentage, it is the confidence which helps students in life, said Mann asking teachers to imbibe confidence in students.

Talking about the present situation in the state, Mann said, “Youth today does not want to study in government colleges but want a government job, said Mann. Recalling his old satire", he said, “when someone gets a government job in foreign country, people congratulate them for their job, if an Indian gets a job abroad, they are congratulated as they would now be free during working hours".

Mann also said that the state will start awards for best teachers, best school, best head master. He said that now Punjab government will award teachers who perform exceptionally towards Punjab’s education.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.