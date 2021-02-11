Punjab & Haryana Subordinate Court Clerk Final Result Declared at sssc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Punjab & Haryana High Court has released the Computer Proficiency Test 2020 result for the recruitment of clerk in Subordinate Courts of Haryana on www.sssc.gov.in. Over 800 candidates have qualified the CPT and are called for the further original testimonials. It is scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to 24. The official notification of SSC reads, “The detailed notice containing all instructions, batch, date, time, venue will be uploaded in due course”. Those who have appeared in Punjab & Haryana Subordinate Courts Clerk CPT can check their result by using the roll number, name and DOB. The result is available in pdf form which can be downloaded from the SSSC website.

How to download Punjab & Haryana Subordinate Courts Clerk CPT result pdf:

Step 1. Visit the official website of SSSC at sssc.gov.in.

Step 2. Go to the result tab on the right side of the homepage and click on the link which reads, “Roll Number Wise Result of all the candidates who had appeared in Computer Proficiency Test for the posts of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana against Advt. No. 25C/SSSC/HR/2019”.

Step 3. The Punjab & Haryana SC Clerk CPT result pdf will be displayed

Step 4. Search for your roll number and name in the list.

Direct link to download the roll number wise result for Punjab & Haryana SC Clerk CPT 2020

CPT_HR_CLK_25C.pdf

As per the official notification, there are 150 candidates who have cleared the cut-off of Punjab & Haryana SC Clerk CPT 2020 but are not shortlisted forfurther testimonial process.

There are 352 seatsavailable for the recruitment of clerk in Punjab & Haryana SC. A total of 2215 candidatesappeared for the CPT 2020. The SSSC has also released the rejected candidates’ list along with the shortlisted candidates. candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of SSSC to stay updated with further notifications.