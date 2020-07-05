Take the pledge to vote

Punjab Medical Education Dept to Conduct Exams to Recruit Over 4,000 Health Staff

The Punjab government has sanctioned more than 4,000 posts of doctors and paramedical staff, including technicians, staff nurses, pharmacists, ophthalmic officers, medical/psychiatric social workers, operation theatre assistants, etc.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
Punjab Medical Education Dept to Conduct Exams to Recruit Over 4,000 Health Staff
Punjab's Department of Medical Education and Research on Sunday said examinations will be held to recruit more than 4,000 health staff, including doctors and nurses.

Examinations for its various courses for the current session will be held, an official spokesperson said here.

The Punjab government has sanctioned more than 4,000 posts of doctors and paramedical staff, including technicians, staff nurses, pharmacists, ophthalmic officers, medical/psychiatric social workers, operation theatre assistants, etc.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibility of recruiting medical and paramedical staff has been given to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. The university will conduct the examinations for recruitment to these posts," the official said.

He said the university had already notified the schedule of the examinations for various courses related to health sciences.

"The vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has been asked to conduct these exams at the earliest," the spokesperson said.

The state's higher education department has already clarified in its letter that the instructions for not conducting examinations due to COVID is not applicable to the medical education department.

