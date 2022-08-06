The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification inviting applications for a total of 103 vacancies for officer and manager posts. The last date for candidates to apply for the jobs is August 30. Interested candidates can apply for the positions on the official website of PNB, pnbindia.in.

The notification also mentioned that the job posts involve an Indemnity Bond for a specific time period. “Candidates are advised to note that if selected, they will be required to execute an Indemnity Bond with surety for serving the Bank or a specific period,” the notice read.

For the post of manager (security), the bond period is for a period of three years and entails a bond amount of Rs 3 lakh. For the post of officer (fire-safety), the bond period is the same as manager but the bond amount for the officer post is Rs 2 lakh.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The financial institution is seeking candidates for the post of fire-safety officer, for which there are 23 vacancies, and security manager, for which there are 80 vacancies. As per the notification released, out of the 103 vacancies released, 15 are reserved for the Schedule Caste, 27 are reserved for Other Backward Classes, seven are reserved for Schedule Tribe, and ten are reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections, while 44 are reserved for the General category.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have completed graduation along with relevant work experience. The candidate should be between the age of 21 years to 35 years. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for SC, ST by five years, OBC by three years, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities by 10 years.

PNB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Visit the official site, pnbindia.in.

Step 2. Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab.

Step 3. Download the application form for the preferred post.

Step 4. Fill up the form with the required details.

Step 5. Attach the necessary documents with the form and send it to this address – Chief Manager (Recruitment Section), Hrd Division, Punjab National Bank, Corporate Office, Plot No 4, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi -110075.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates is Rs 1,003 and for SC, ST, PwBD, the fee is Rs 59.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Depending on the number of applications received, the bank will decide the type of selection procedure for both posts. The first procedure includes shortlisting the candidates based on the documents provided by them while submitting the application. Thereafter, candidates will be called for an interview.

The second procedure involves an online or written test, which will then decide the list of the interviewees. The online test will consist of a total of 50 questions and will be of one-hour duration. The test will be of 100 marks and the interview will be of 50 marks.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Salary

The pay scale for the post of a fire-safety officer is Rs 36,000 and for the post of security manager, the pay scale is Rs 48,170.

