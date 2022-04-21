Punjab National Bank is Hiring for 145 Manager Posts, Salary up to Rs 78,230

Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be hiring for as many as 145 posts of managers. Interested candidates can apply online by filling the application form available at the official website of the bank, pnbindia.in. The application process will begin on April 22. The last date to submit the application is May 7.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The bank is recruiting for a total of 145 positions out of which 40 posts are of manager (risk), 100 posts of manager (credit) and 5 posts of senior manager.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Manager (credit): Along with one year experience, the candidate must have either of the following educational qualifications:

— Chartered Accountant certificate issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or a certificate of Cost Management Accountant- CMA given by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

— Chartered Financial Analyst from CFA Institute of the United States of America.

— Graduate in any discipline with an aggregate of a minimum of 60 per cent marks from a recognized institution. Along with a graduation degree, along with also be a full-time MBA or PGDM in finance or have an equivalent post-graduation degree in any subject with specialisation in finance.

Manager (risk): The candidate should fulfil one of the below mentioned educational qualifications along with one year work experience:

— Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Cost Management Accountant from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India

— Chartered Financial Analyst from CFA Institute (USA)

— Graduation degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognized institute along with full-time MBA degree in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent post-graduation degree in any discipline with specialization in finance or PG diploma in banking and financial services issued by NIBM Pune or master’s degree in financial management or finance and control or master’s degree in mathematics/ statistics/ economics or certification in financial risk management issued from the Global Association of Risk Professionals, USA or professional risk management certification from PRMIA Institute

Senior manager: Along with three years experience, they must have either:

— Chartered accountant certificate issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or a certificate of Cost Management Accountant- CMA given by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

— Chartered Financial Analyst from CFA Institute of the United States of America.

— Graduate in any discipline with an aggregate of a minimum of 60 per cent marks from a recognized institution. Along with a graduation degree, one must also be a full-time MBA in finance or PGDM in finance or have an equivalent post-graduation degree in any subject with specialization in finance.

Age limit: Candidates applying for manager posts must be between the age group of 25 years and 35 years whereas candidates within the age group of 25 years to 37 years are eligible to apply for senior manager posts.

PNB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of PNB

Step 2: Click on the application link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload documents, pay fees

Step 6: Save and download copy of the form

PNB Recruitment 2022: Application fees

To apply for the post of specialist officers, candidates have to pay the requisite fees along with the online application form. General category candidates will have to pay Rs 850 while SC, ST and PwD will have to pay Rs 50.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through a an online test followed by a personal interview. The written examination is to be held tentatively on June 12. It will feature questions from reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude, and professional knowledge.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for manager risk and credit will get paid between Rs 48170 to 69810, while senior manager (treasury) will get between Rs 63840 to Rs 78230.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.