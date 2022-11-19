Punjab NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Provisional Merit List Today at bfuhs.ac.in

The schedule for the second round of the Punjab National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling 2022 has been modified by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BHUFS) which conducts the counselling. The Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list will be made public today, November 19, in accordance with the updated timeline.

Candidates can view and download the Punjab NEET UG merit list on the official website, bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates were allowed to confirm whether they would be taking part in the second round of Punjab NEET UG counselling by Nov 18. Additionally, they will have until November 20th to put in their choices and register preferences through the online platform for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2.

The date for the release of the provisional merit list of applicants who have indicated a wish to participate in round two is now November 19. The processing of seat allocation will happen after that and last until November 24.

The round one of Punjab MBBS, BDS counselling for 2022 conducted by BHUFS concluded on November 7. Seats that remain vacant after the first round are available for consideration in the second round. The official website lists the number of seats that are available for students who decide to take part in round 2 of counselling.

The Punjab NEET UG seat allotment will take place based on candidates’ choices mentioned during counselling, NEET scores and rank, availability of seats, the reservation quota, among several other factors. The official website will publish a provisional result with the Punjab NEET 2022 seat allocation on November 25. If there are any objections, they may be made up until 11 AM on November 26. The final provisional result will be made public on the same day as soon as all objections have been addressed. The candidates must report between November 27, 2022, and November 30, 2022, at the colleges they have been provisionally assigned.

