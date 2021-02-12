Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline Extended for 1152 Patwari, Zilladar, Irrigation Booking Clerk Posts, Apply at sssb.punjab.gov.in

The last date for applying for recruitment to the posts of Patwari, Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) and Jildar has been extended till February 18, 2021, by the Subordinate Service Selection Board (SSSB), Punjab. After this, the application window for Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021will be closed. All the interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied for Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021should apply online as soon as possible. To fill the online application form for Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021, candidates have to visit the official website, www.sssb.punjab.gov.in. To apply for these posts, an application fee of Rs 1000 for unreserved and OBC candidates and Rs 200 for other reserved category candidates will have to be submitted.

A notification was issued on January 14, 2021, for thePunjab Patwari Recruitment 2021.

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of online application and registration: January 14, 2021Last date for online application: February 18, 2021Last date for submission of application fee: February 18, 2021

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1152 Posts

1.Patwari (Revenue) - 1090 posts.2.Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) - 26 posts.3.District Magistrate- 32 posts in Water Resources Department4. District Magistrate- 04 posts in PWRDC

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021:Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the posts of Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university. For detailed information of the selection process including educational qualification, age limit and other related eligibility, candidates must read the notification by visiting the official website.

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021:How To Apply

Step 1: To apply online, candidates should first login to the official website, www.sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2:Next, go to the section of the online application on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link for the post of Patwari, Ziladar, Irrigation Booking Clerks

Step 4: Register yourself. After that, you will get the application number

Step 5: Now come back to the previous page and click on the given link to upload the documents

Step 6: Submit your application number and date of birth, and complete the further process