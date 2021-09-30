Punjab Police Constable Exam 2021: Answer Key to be Released Soon. Check Details

The answer key to the Punjab Police Constable recruitment exam 2021, conducted by the state police, will be released soon. The candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the answer key on the official website of Punjab Police — punjabpolice.gov.in — and they can also register their objection to answers, if any, there. The Punjab Police had conducted the exam for the recruitment of more than 4000 constables.

The state police will appoint 4358 constables across the state through this recruitment process. The exam was conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021: Step to check online

Visit the official website of Punjab Police punjabpolice.gov.in.

Click on the answer key link

Enter the login credentials using your registration number and password.

Click on the constable tab visible on your screen

Check the answer key

Click on download

If the candidate has any objection to answer of any question, he/she can register the objection online by following these steps:

Candidates have to click on “click to raise new Objection”.

Candidates can raise an objection on only one question at a time.

In order to raise an objection on more than one question, candidates will have to click again on “click to raise new Objection”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here