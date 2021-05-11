Punjab Police PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 847 Posts for 12th Pass

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications to fill up 847 posts of warden and matron in the Punjab Police Jail department. Those interested and have eligible qualifications have to apply for the posts through the official website of PSSSB on sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021:Number of Posts

— Warder for males: 815

— Matron for females: 32

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education: Candidates applying for the posts of warder and matron should have passed Class XII and have the Punjabi language till Class X.

Age Limit: Only candidates till 27 years of age can apply for the posts.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021:Physical Measurement Test for Warder

Minimum height: Applicants should have a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches. However, those belonging to Dogras and Gurkhas community can apply till the height of 5 feet 5 feet 4-1/2 inches.

Chest: When unexpanded, the chest of the applicants should be no less than 33 inches and when expanded it should be no less than 5 inches.

Vision: Applicants should have a normal vision with or without spectacles and must not be colour blind.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021:Physical Measurement Test for Matron

1. Minimum height: Applicants should have a minimum height of 5 feet 3 inches.

2. Weight: Applicants should not have a weight less than 50kg.

3. Vision: Applicants should have a normal vision with or without spectacles and must not be colour blind.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

To be selected for the job, applicants will have to go through a written exam, a physical measurement test and a physical screening test after which final candidates will be chosen.

Physical Eligibility Test for Warder includes a 100 meters run to be completed within 15 seconds. Applicants will also have to throw a shot put ball weighing 7.26 kg at a distance of at least 5.50 meters. For the post of matron, it will be of 5.443 kg weight to be thrown at a four-meter distance. Candidates will be given three chances. Applicants have to climb a rope to 15 feet for the post of a warder and 12 feet for matron posts. They will be given three chances to succeed.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply by filling a form on the official website of Punjab Police. Applicants will then have to pay the fee and submit the form. The last date to apply for the posts is May 31, 2021.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021:Application Fee

Those belonging to the general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. Candidates belonging to SC, BC or EWS category can pay a fee of Rs 250. Ex-servicemen and dependent who wish to apply for the posts will have to pay Rs 200.

