Punjab Police Invites Applications for 4362 Posts, Check How to Apply, Other Details

The Punjab police have invited applications for 4,362 constable vacancies for the District and Armed cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of Punjab police. As per previous orders of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh had said there will be 33 per cent reservation for women candidates.

Punjab police recruitment 2021: How to apply, educational qualification

A common online application form will go live in mid-July.

Applicants should have completed class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised board or university. For ex-servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be matriculation. It is mandatory for the candidates to give the Matriculation exam in Punjabi or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi language.

A candidate should have attained the age of 18 years till January 1, 2021, but they should not have attained the age of 28 years. SC/ST/BC will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit by five years. Ex-servicemen will be given three years of relaxation in the upper age limit. The government employees who are currently serving will also get a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit but they should not have attained the age of 33-years as of January 01, 2021.

The information about recruitment was shared by Punjab Police through its Twitter handle. The syllabus for the examination was also shared by the police department. In the post, the department had highlighted all the details like eligibility criteria, tests, and other specifications.

#PunjabPolice Recruitment Alert: A total of 4362 #Constables in District Cadre (2016) & Armed Cadre (2346). •Common Online Application Form to go live in mid-July 2021. •OMR based MCQ Written Test on 25-26th September 2021. •Syllabus for Written Test shared below. pic.twitter.com/7oPkOPiD4R — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) June 21, 2021

An OMR-based MCQ written test will be held on September 25 and 26. Candidates also have to prepare for a physical screening test too. The written exam will most likely have around 100 multiple choice questions and 1 mark would be awarded for every correct answer. However, for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Candidates who are able to qualify for the written test will be eligible for the Physical Screening Test (PST).

