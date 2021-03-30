Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment: Application Deadline Extended for 8398 Vacanies

The School Education Department of Punjab has extended the last date to apply for the online applications for various posts of Pre-Primary Teacher. Now, candidates can apply till April 21 at the official website, www.educationrecruitmentboard.com. A total of 8393 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of a written examination.

The exam will be conducted in the pen-paper mode and will consist of 100 objective questions. Each question will be of one mark. The paper will include questions from mental ability, general studies, subject-relevant topics, general intelligence and reading, Hindi, and English.

In order to apply for the post of Pre Primary Teacher released by the School Education Department of Punjab, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for, www.educationrecruitmentboard.com

Step 2: On the homepage you will see an option that reads ‘Register Here’, click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where a list of instructions on how to fill the form will be mentioned. Read them carefully and hit the proceed tab

Step 4: A new page will open where you will see the form. Fill in all details asked carefully and hit the ‘Register’ tab

Step 5: In a new window you will be asked to pay the fees.

Step 6: After successfully paying the fees your form will be submitted

Step 7: Take a print of the receipt or the successfully submitted notification for future reference.

An application fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable for every application post. For candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories, the fee is Rs 500.

In order to be eligible for this post, the candidate must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam with at least 45 per cent marks. Further, they should also have a diploma degree of minimum of one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. It is also mandatory for all aspirants to have passed class 10 with Punjabi as a subject.Those applying for the post must be above the age of 18 years and should not exceed 37 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for people belonging to different categories.