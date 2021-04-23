Punjab Prepones Application Deadline for 169 Posts of Medical Researchers

Department of Medical Education and Research, Punjab has preponed the application deadline for Senior Residents in Government Medical College, Patiala and Amritsar. As per the latest update, interested candidates can submit their applications by April 29. Earlier, the last date to apply for DME, Punjab Recruitment 2021 was May 7. However, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the authority has decided to close the application process a bit earlier.

A total of 184 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive, out of which 93 vacancies are available for GMC Amritsar and 91 vacancies for GMC Patiala. Interested candidates are requested to fill the application form at the earliest.

Punjab Medical Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The details of DME, Punjab recruitment process, and application process is provided below:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of DME Punjab at http://punjabmedicaleducation.org/

Step 2: Click on the application link SR recruitment 2021

Step 3: A google form will open

Step 4:Fill in the required details carefully and submit.

Step 5:Also, they have to fill the hard copy of the application form attached with the advertisement and sent it to the below-mentioned address with the subject line ‘Application for SR’:

The Director, Research and Medical Education Punjab, Medical Education Bhawan, Plot No.2, Sector-69, SAS Nagar

Applicants must ensure to attach all the required documents that have been asked in the application form. Here is the list of documents that need to be sent with the application;

— Matric certificate

— MBBS all Profs mark

— 2nd Prof MD/MS

— Copy of MBBS degrees

— Copy of MS/MD degree

— Attempt certificate of MBBS and MD/MS

— Service certificate

-Category certificate, if applicable

— Detail of DM/MCH marks

