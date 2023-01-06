Punjab Renamed 12 Government Schools After Eminent Personalities: Education Minister

Paying homage to various eminent personalities, the Government of Punjab has renamed 12 of its schools in the state. The schools have been named after freedom fighters, martyred soldiers and other eminent writers from the state, the state education minister has said. The 12 renamed schools are the first phase of the government’s plans to rename the schools.

Taking to Twitter, the state’s minister of school education, Harjot Singh Bains said, “On the directions of Hon’ble CM Bhagwant Mannji, Department of School Education has changed name of 12 more schools in the name of our Martyrs & Freedom Fighters to inspire our children."

Here is the list of all the schools that have been renamed:

— Government Middle School Pohlomajra, district Fatehgarh Sahib has been renamed Shaheed Malkeet Singh Government Middle School.

— Government Primary School, District Jail, Udham Singh Nagar, Bathinda, is now known as Shaheed Udham Singh Government Primary School, Udham Singh Nagar, Bathinda.

— Government Elementary Smart School, Rurkee, Patiala, changed to Freedom

— Fighter Bhai Naanu Singh Government Elementary Smart School.

— Government Primary Harijan, Basti Kot Fatta, district Bathinda is now Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Government Primary School.

— The new name for Government High School, Pabarali Kalan, district Gurdaspur, is Shaheed Lance Naik Rajinder Singh Government High School.

— Government Elementary School, Kalichpur Kalotan, district Hoshiarpur, has been renamed as Shaheed Subedar Rajesh Kumar Government Elementary School.

— The name for Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Hajipur, district Hoshiarpur is now Shaheed Bakhtabar Singh Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School.

— Government High Smart School, Gangrola, district Patiala, is now renamed Shaheed Udham Singh Government High Smart School.

— The new name for Government Primary School, Badeshe, district Malerkotla will now be known as Shaheed Gurpreet Singh Bajwa Government Primary School.

— Government Primary School, Dera Bazigar, District Amritsar, is renamed as Shaheed Resham Singh Government Primary School, Guru Nankapura, district Amritsar.

— Government Middle School, Hardosharan, district Pathankot, is retitled as Shaheed Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Government Middle School.

— The Government Primary Smart School, Dhaula, has also been renamed Ram Saroop Ankhi Government Primary Smart School, Dhaula.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has also announced that fifty-six government schools named after caste groups. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had issued an order to rename schools that were named on the basis of caste and fraternity. These include primary and high schools. The schools have now been renamed after the village they are located in, or a known personality, local or otherwise.

