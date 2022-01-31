Punjab School Principals Demand Reopening Physical Classes for Fully Vaccinated Students

Last month, the Ludhiana administration discussed the vaccination drive for teenagers during a meeting held with school principals. It was decided that special camps would be organised in schools to cover maximum children between the ages 15 and 18. However, the surge in cases across states in the country prompted the shutdown of schools.

Over the past few weeks, the education authorities and school management in many cities and towns of Punjab have expressed concern over the reopening of schools with the state polls scheduled in the coming days.

A few school principals, who spoke to a leading news daily, have demanded that schools be allowed to reopen for vaccinated students with the parents’ consent. The Federation of Punjab Schools Association president Jagjit Singh Dhuri said that the government has failed both parents and schools and schools must be reopened with 50 per cent student strength. He also said that it is unfair to ask the authorities to shut the schools after all the financial crisis endured by the department.

The principal of a CBSE school at BRS Nagar touched upon the fact that the Covid-19 outbreak, in most countries, has been declared as ‘endemic.’ Further stating that it is important that every nation be prepared to fight the virus, the principal said that reopening schools is required for the development of children.

According to Private School Association president Thakur Anand, behavioural changes have been seen in children which are leading to anxiety, panic attacks, stress, depression, and personality disorder. He slammed the government for letting the education institutes face the brunt of the political rallies. On behalf of the management, he asserted that they should be exempt from paying road tax, insurance, electricity bills, property tax, and water tax if the government is forcing the schools to remain shut.

Preschool Association of Ludhiana president Amanpreet Singh, also principal of ABC Magical World at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, questioned the government for allowing political rallies with huge crowds and long processions; restaurants, bars, cinema houses, malls to open with 50 per cent capacity and even temples, gurdwaras, mosques, and churches to open with 100 per cent capacity.

