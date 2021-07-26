Punjab Schools to Reopen for Classes 10 to 12 from Today

Schools in Punjab are set to reopen from today, July 26. As per the detailed guidelines issued by the education department, only fully vaccinated teachers and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attends the schools in person. Besides, children who want to attend physical classes will have to give written parental consent.

Meanwhile, the option of online classes will continue. The reopening of schools in the state came after a drop in Covid-19 cases resulting in lockdown relaxations. The schools are being reopened following all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had also stated that if the pandemic situation is under control in the coming weeks, the remaining classes will also be allowed to open from August 2.

He had also earlier allowed colleges, universities and coaching centres to reopen from July 12 for conducting practical classes as well as doubt clearing sessions for students. The practical and offline exams will also be conducted in Punjab. Further, the state government has allowed hostels in universities and colleges to open only for those students who are appearing in these examinations.

Madhya Pradesh is also set to reopen schools from today, July 26. The government has issued SOPs for reopening schools of Classes 11 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance, an official said on Saturday. Classes 9 and 10 also will resume once a week from August 5 while classes 11 and 12 will be held twice a week.

The Rajasthan government has also decided to reopen schools in the state on August 2. A committee has been formed to decide on school reopening guidelines and SOPs. The state is, however, yet to decide that the schools will reopen for which classes.

