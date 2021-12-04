Punjab Teachers Halt all Academic Activities Over UGC Pay Scales Protest

The teachers’ protest in Punjab continues to gain momentum. On Friday, the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), the Punjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has asked teachers to halt all academic activities in the wake of the ongoing protest to press for the implementation of the UGC 7th Pay Commission.

The PFUCTO, along with several other organisations, have been protesting for a long time now. Teachers have been protesting for the past few months outside the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in Mohali, demanding permanent jobs.

Read | From Permanent Hiring to Promotion Policy: Kejriwal’s 8 Poll Promises for Punjab Teachers

The protesting body now have said that the teaching and academic work had now been put on indefinite halt in all five universities, 48 government and 160 government-aided colleges. Meanwhile, the federation president HS Kingra is now on an indefinite hunger strike.

According to the media reports, a letter by the protesting union said, “All the academic activities including conduct of end semester examinations will be boycotted from December 1 onwards until the demands of implementation of the revised UGC pay scales and withdrawal of decision on delinking of their scales are announced by the Punjab Government.”

Many protestors also took to social media to raise their demands and urge the government to the implementation of the UGC 7th Pay Commission.

Most of the posts of primary teachers in schools are vacant.students are demanding teachers for getting education but who cares?Teachers are on protest for a long time so as to get their recruitment completed but who caresIs this the so called improvement of punjab by congress?— Dolly (@Insan_Dollly) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, AP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently visited Punjab and join the teachers’ protest there. During his two-day visit to the poll-bound state earlier this week, Kejriwal had given eight guarantees (promises) to teachers for reforms in the education sector if his party was voted to power. According to the party statement, the AAP leader appealed to his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi to accede to the demands of the protesting teachers. He said the teachers have been protesting for long, with some even protesting atop water tanks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.