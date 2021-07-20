Punjab to open schools from Class 10 to 12 from July 26

Punjab government on Tuesday decided to open schools for Classes 10 to 12 from July 26 while announcing further relaxations in view of the drop in Covid cases.

The government has also allowed an increase in the number of people in indoor gatherings to 150 and outdoors to 300, subject to an upper limit of 50 per cent of the capacity.

While allowing the schools to open, the government said only those teachers and staff will be allowed to be physically present who are fully vaccinated. The physical presence of students will be purely at the consent of the parents and the option of virtual classes will continue. An undertaking to this effect shall be submitted to the Deputy Commissioners concerned, he directed.

If the situation remains under control, the remaining classes shall similarly be allowed to open from August 2, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced, pointing out that Cambridge University has predicted that the cases will further decline in the coming weeks.

With respect to social gatherings, the Chief Minister said artists/ musicians shall be allowed at such functions/ celebrations in all areas, with adherence to due Covid protocols.

The relaxations came days after the Chief Minister had ordered the opening of bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres, sports complexes, gyms, malls, museums, zoos, etc. at 50 per cent with vaccine compliance. He had also earlier allowed colleges, coaching centres, and all other institutions of higher learning to open with similar compliance.

