Punjab to Replicate Delhi's Education Model: CM Mann

The Punjab government will replicate Delhi’s education model in the state in order to provide quality education to students from all economic backgrounds, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday. Mann, who is on a two-day tour of the national capital along with senior officers of his government, visited health institutes and schools in the city to understand the “Delhi model” and replicate it in Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia accompanied Mann to a Delhi government school at Chirag Enclave. “A revolution in the education system is being discussed across the country. We will replicate the same model in Punjab. The country will progress this way by learning from each other. “Mirroring the Delhi government’s efforts, we will train teachers and principals. We will borrow suggestions from them (the Delhi government) to reform our government schools. We will create an environment in the government schools for the students to thrive in. The children of both the rich and the poor will sit and study at the same desk,” Mann said.

“It is really a mindblowing experience to see this prestigious school equipped with world-class infrastructure and highly qualified staff to steer the career of young minds through innovative teaching practices. I am highly impressed to see a classroom with paperless teaching where the students are taking lessons on their laptops. “These ultra-modern teaching gadgets with advanced skills would also be replicated in the Punjab schools to provide quality education to the students digitally,” he added.

Kejriwal said, “Let us work together to strengthen the education system of the country. Why can’t Punjab’s schools and hospitals be as good as Delhi’s? We will do our best to transform Punjab and leave no stone unturned.” Mann is accompanied by a battery of senior officers from the school education and the health and family welfare departments of Punjab to take inputs on the two crucial sectors. “Borrowing ideas from the Delhi government, the Punjab government will offer a better environment for its students and teachers to thrive in. Punjab will become the land of job providers and not of job seekers. We will transform the state. It is my word. We will put all our efforts towards Punjab’s progress and growth.

“The school we visited on Monday has grand halls, a swimming pool, students in mindfulness classes — all indicating the next level of education. I talked to the students, many of whom have joined the school after leaving big private schools. Like Delhi, we will place full emphasis on education in Punjab as well. Soon, you will get to see world-class smart schools being developed in Punjab,” Mann said. The Punjab chief minister attended happiness and “deshbhakti” classes at the Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Chirag Enclave. The guests were welcomed by an NCC band that presented a guard of honour.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab, winning 92 of the 117 seats in the state Assembly, in the polls held in February.

