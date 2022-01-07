Punjabi University Postpones Exam till January 15 Amid Rising Cases

In view of the state government’s curbs to check the spread of Covid-19, Punjabi University, Patiala has decided to postpone examinations of all courses till January 15. The decision has been taken despite the university claiming to have all the facilities required to conduct the examinations while adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. The state government-run university was also facing protests by its students demanding postponement of the examination till the Covid-19 situation improves in the state.

“Only a few students were supposed to take the exams but the university has decided to postpone all the pending exams as per the orders of the district administration”, a spokesperson of the university told Tribune newspaper.

Read|Punjab CM Warns of Stern Action against Lockdown Violators, Denies Sabotaging Farmers’ Stir

Meanwhile, scores of students of the university also staged a protest on the campus demanding implementation of the UGC 7th Pay Commission. Their protest, which reportedly started on November 30, also led to the postponement of semester exams by Punjabi University in December. Protesting teachers said that UGC 7th Pay Commission has been implemented across the country except for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

Read| Day after Punjab Govt’s Nod, Chandigarh Says No to Liquor Vends During Covid Lockdown

Teachers are protesting under the banner of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (PFUCTO) against the Charanjit Channi government over the non-implementation of revised pay scales. They are holding an “education bandh” and boycotting all academic, sports, cultural, and examination activities. Dr Jagwant Singh, general secretary of PFUCTO, said that their demands have been discussed in Punjab cabinet meetings at least four times “but nothing is done,”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.