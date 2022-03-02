Purdue University Offer 9-Month Online Courses in Full Stack Development, Blockchain, Cloud Development

Purdue University, US is offering a certificate courses in full stack development, blockchain and cloud backend development. The three blended courses are nine months each in duration and cumulatively involve a total of 1100 learning hours.

The minimum eligibility criteria for these programs are a high school diploma or equivalent. Bachelor’s degree completion is encouraged along with hands-on experience with C++, java, javascript, python, data structures and algorithms. Launched in partnership with the upGrad, working professionals who wants to launch their careers across specialized tech domains can apply for the course.

Also read| From Data Engineering to Banking, List of Latest Courses Introduced by IITs This Year

The full stack development and cloud backend development certificate programme include 10 assignments each, to offer the hands-on learning experience. The blockchain programme offers 4 assignments as a part of the curriculum.

Each course is designed to cover the micro aspects of the subjects, spanning from the foundation to the advanced level for strengthening the subject knowledge and application skills, says the edtech organisation.

Advertisement

The full stack development programme will offer learners the chance to master full-stack development skills that include programming essentials, web design, API and microservices, DevOps, etc. The blockchain programme will be more skill-development focused including elements like blockchain fundamentals and frameworks, bitcoin concepts, blockchain architecture, ethereum, hyperledger, JavaScript, NodeJS, Git, and much more. The cloud backend development program will cater to upskilling learners with subjects including cloud, MySQL-Amazon RDS, NoSQL Database-MongoDB, backend development, design and development of a microservices - based web application backend, testing, debugging, and containerization.

Launching the courses, Phalgun Kompalli, Co-Founder, upGrad commented, “We operate in an era where the latest technologies are dominating the job specs and are encouraging professionals to acquire cutting-edge skills for addressing the forthcoming market challenges. Recruiters are constantly looking out for the digital-savvy technology talent who are well-versed with evolving programming languages and tech nuances for driving maximum business growth. Therefore, the newly launched program in partnership with the elite Purdue University, will further propel quality and utility-driven learning for millions which can be pursued alongside a lucrative job.”

Read| NLU Delhi to Offer Online Courses on Forensics, Mental Health, Technology Law & Policy

“The pandemic-induced demand for cloud-related roles have widened the skill gap in the country and therefore, with the right set of programs and a strong university network, we are set to create the biggest tech-program portfolio in the country, which is not only accessible but extremely cost-effective,” concluded Phalgun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.