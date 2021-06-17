Purvanchal University Admissions: PUCAT 2021 Registrations Begins, How to Apply

The online registration process for Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) 2021 has commenced from June 11. The exam is conducted by conducted by the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The process is currently ongoing and interested applicants will have to apply through the official website of the university by July 20.

VBC Purvanchal University offers admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses on the basis of PUCAT. Admission to various MBA programs offered by the university is also given through the entrance test. The university is expected to announce the other important dates including the examination date in the coming days.

PUCAT 2021: How to apply?

Before applying for PUCAT 2021, the candidate must make sure that he/she meets the eligibility criteria set by the university for different courses. The online application for PUCAT 2021 can be submitted by following these simple steps:

Step 1. Log on to the official website to VBS Purvanchal University

Step 2. Click on the ‘Click here for applying online form for PUCAT2021’ option available on the page

Step 3. Next Select the category of course (Undergraduate or Post Graduate)

Step 4. Fill in the required details the include applicant’s basic personal details and select the Faculty and courses you wish to apply in

Step 5. Next, fill “Personal Information step 2"

Step 6. Now enter the educational qualification details.

Step 7. Upload a photograph and scanned copy of your signature in the prescribed format

Step 8. Reprint PUCAT 2021 application form and pay the application fee for the same.

After successful application submission and fee payment, the university will hall ticket for the entrance test after completing the last date of application submission.

PUCAT 2021: Application form fee

The application form fee for candidates belonging to the General/ OBC category is Rs 500. For candidates applying under SC/ST/PwD category, the fee has been set at Rs 250.

In the brochure issued for PUCAT 2021, the university issued numbers of the faculty members concerned for clearing any query during application. Additionally, candidates can also mail their concerns to pucat2021@gmail.com

