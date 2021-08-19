PV Sindhu Plans to Set-up Sports Academy and Schools in Vizag

The two-time Olympian medallist and India’s star shuttler, PV Sindhu discussed her plans to open a sports academy and school in Visakhapatnam with PM Narendra Modi on Monday. She tweeted the video of the entire conversation on Wednesday. Sharing the video, she wrote, “This will always be a very special interaction with Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji for me."

The ace shuttler mentioned being overwhelmed by all the support she received. “I was happy to discuss how I can also support badminton in India with him along with an exceptional team of people," she wrote.

This will always be a very special interaction with Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for me. As I’m overwhelmed by the support, I was happy to discuss how I can also support badminton in India with him, along with an exceptional team of people 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XBD2evhzXz— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 18, 2021

The snippet shared by Sindhu was from the day when the Tokyo Olympic contingent was invited by Prime Minister Modi over breakfast at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Sindhu and PM Modi are seen having a conversation when the badminton player mentioned her plans about opening a sports school and academy. “I was thinking of setting up an academy and sports school in Vizag, but currently, I’m playing. I’ll do it after that. My father will be looking at the academy side,” said Sindhu in the video.

Sindhu had hinted at her intentions about the sports academy earlier on Friday when she visited the Tirumala temple to offer her prayers. “Many youths are lagging behind in sports due to lack of proper encouragement and training,” Sindhu said. During the interaction, Sindhu also introduced her coach, Park Tae-sang, to PM Modi. Talking to her coach, the PM mentioned that Ayodhya andSouth Korea shares a very special relation. He also invited Park to the city of Ayodhya. “Know the history of the place. You will be proud,” PM Modi told Park.

According to a PIB report, Ayodhas’s Princess Suriratna married Korea’s King Suro when she visited Korea in 48CE. Moreover, South Korean’s first lady Kim-Jung Sook, in 2018, attended a function at the Queen Huh Park, Ayodhya.

