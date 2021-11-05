PwC is Hiring CA Students, BCom, MCom Graduates, Here's How to Apply

Giant accounting firm PwC is hiring. The recruitment process is open for the post of senior associate - corporate finance at their Kolkata office. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting their official portal pwc.in.

The selected candidates will work as part of a team of problem solvers, helping to solve complex business issues from strategy to execution. Their job role will revolve around delivering innovative deal solutions to their clients, providing advice and support, from initiation to deal completion.

PwC Senior Associate- Corporate Finance Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates must have passed CA or CA-inter or CFA or MBA or bachelor or masters degree in any discipline along with two years of experience in research.

Apart from fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria, the ideal candidate should also possess the following skills.

— Ability to analyse and anticipate client requests and act according to expectations.

— The capability to design new research approaches which enhance quality and productivity.

— Good understanding of databases (CapitalIQ, ThomsonOne etc.)

— Good working knowledge in MS Office tools.

— Effective verbal and written communications skills.

— Proven project and time management skills.

— Ability to multitask and constantly reprioritise.

PwC Senior Associate- Corporate Finance Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The applicants will be required to visit their career page mentioned above, and create their profile by submitting the required details. Once done, they can proceed to apply for the respective job vacancy. The interested candidates are advised to submit their application as soon as possible, as no specific deadline has been mentioned. The recruitment drive might be carried out on a first come first serve basis.

The ideal candidate would be required to extract insights from current industry or sector trends by using a broad range of tools and reviewing own and others for quality, accuracy and relevance. They will be also responsible for completing the assigned tasks in a timely way to a high standard.

