QS Online MBA Rankings 2022: Only 1 Indian Institute in Global Top 100

QS Online MBA Rankings 2022: The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings have released the list of top online MBA programmes in the world and only one Indian institute could make it to the list of the top 100. Amity Online MBA is the only Indian institute that has been featured in the QS Online MBA Rankings-2022.

Amity University represented India at the 52nd spot this year. Even though the institute with its online degree has been featured on the list for the fifth year in a row, its performance has been dipped. Last year, it was placed at the 37th spot. Amity has received the seventh-best score for class experience globally and is also ranked as the most affordable QS-ranked online MBA around the world this year.

Also read| Know the Top 10 MBA Colleges Based on NIRF 2021

Globally, IE Business School, Spain continues to hold the number 1 spot overall as well as in the teaching sub-category. QS uses four groups of metrics to evaluate the quality of an online MBA offering — employability, class profile, faculty and teaching, and class experience.

Advertisement

QS Online MBA Rankings 2022: Top 10 University

Rank 1: IE Business School

Rank 2: Imperial College Business School

Rank 3: Warwick Business School

Rank 4: Australian Graduate School of

Rank 5: Marshall School of Business

Rank 6: Alliance Manchester Business School of Management

Rank 7: Kelley School of Business

Rank 8: WP Carey School of Business

Rank 9: Kenan Flagler Business school

Rank 10: Chapman Graduate School of Business

United States remains the dominant provider of high-quality online MBA programmes, accounting for 38 of the 72 entrants. Among the top 10 courses, as many as five were from the USA.

Read| ISB Best MBA College in India, 4 Indian B-Schools in Global Top 100: FT MBA Ranking 2022

“Online MBA programmes across the world are becoming more popular– a trend accelerated by the pandemic - and we anticipate that this rise in student interest will only increase in the current climate, ” said Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO at QS.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.