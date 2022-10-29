QS University Rankings 2023: Top University & Colleges in India and Abroad to Study Entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is the best Indian university as per the QS MBA in Entrepreneurship Rankings 2023. IIM Bangalore is the only Indian institute that has made it to the top 100 universities for entrepreneurship in the world.

Globally, Stanford Graduate School of Business has been ranked as the best university in the world for entrepreneurship. Rank 2 and 3 are followed by Harvard Business School and Imperial College Business School. Cambridge (Judge) and National University of Singapore (NUS) are other two universities who have made it to the top 5 ranking.

QS MBA (Entrepreneurship) University Rankings 2023: Top Indian universities

Rank 81-90: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

QS MBA (Entrepreneurship) University Rankings 2023: Top global universities

Rank 1: Stanford Graduate School of Business

Rank 2: Harvard Business School

Rank 3: Imperial College Business School

Rank 4: Cambridge (Judge)

Rank 5: National University of Singapore (NUS)

Rank 6: IESE Business School

Rank 7: Oxford (Said)

Rank 8: Esade Business School

Rank 9: MIT (Sloan)

Rank 10: Penn (Wharton)

Rank 11: UC Berkeley (Haas)

Rank 12: SDA Bocconi

Rank 13: IE Business School

Rank 14: INSEAD

Rank 15: Politechnico di Milaono

Rank 16: Copenhagen Business School

Rank 17: Nanyang NTU Singapore

Rank 18: London Business School

Rank 19: HEC Paris

Rank 20: Columbia Business School

Institutes are ranked against five parameters including employer reputation, alumni outcome, partnership with employers per faculty, employer or student connections, and graduate employment rate. This year’s full-time MBA rankings provide a comprehensive list of the best business schools to study an MBA in for seven different career specialisations, reads the official website.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was earlier ranked as the best Indian university by QS University Ranking. As many as 13 Indian universities have improved their research impact relative to global competitors, seeing a rise in the Citations per Faculty (CpF)score. However, Indian universities continue to struggle with QS’ measure of institutional teaching capacity. A total of 10 of the 41 universities featured in the ranking have shown a decline in their positions.

