QS World University Ranking 2022: IIT-Bombay Best in Country, 8 Indian Varsities in Global 400

IIT-Bombay has surpassed IISc Bangalore to obtain the place of the top university in India, according to the QS Global University Ranking. A total of eight universities from India have made it to the list of top 400 in the world. The pack is led by the IITs. Of the eight universities in the top 400 list, seven are IITs.

Globally, MIT has continued to retain its top slot. In the top 10, five universities are from the US including MIT which has got the first spot. The UK has as many as four universities in the top 10. Switzerland’s Swiss Federal Institute of Technology is the only non-UK or US-based institute to be featured in the top 10 of the world.

QS World University Ranking 2022: World’s best institutes

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US

Rank 2: University of Oxford, UK

Rank 3: Stanford University, US

Rank 4: University of Cambridge, UK

Rank 5: Harvard University, US

Rank 6: California Institute of Technology (Caltech), US

Rank 7: Imperial College London, UK

Rank 8: Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Rank 9: UCL, UK

Rank 10: University of Chicago, US

QS World University Ranking 2022: Best in India

Rank 177: IIT-Bombay

Rank 185: IIT-Delhi

Rank 186: IISc Bangalore

Rank 255: IIT-Madras

Rank 277: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 280: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 395: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 400: IIT-Roorkee

Many other universities from India have got a mention in the ranking -

501-510: University of Delhi

561-570: JNU

591-600: IIT-Hyderabad

591-600: Savitribai Phule Pune University

651-700: Jadavpur University

Universities across the world are assessed based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, international student ratio

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here