QS World University Rankings 2021: IIT Bombay Best in India

The QS World University Rankings 2021 are out and IIT Bombay has topped among the Indian universities. Although none of the universities from India managed to make it to the top 100 in the Quacquarelli Symonds rankings, IIT Bombay has grabbed the 172nd spot.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the top university overall and the National University of Singapore has secured the first position for the third consecutive year amongst the Asian higher education bodies. On the other hand, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur and Madras along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have come up in the top 75 institutions among the Asian countries.

As many as eight Indian varsities have made it to the top 500 in the world rankings. Four of the top five universities are from the US and China has the most number of mentions in the list when Asia is concerned. After IIT-B, IISc Bengaluru is the second highest ranked college from India, standing at 185. The third is IIT Delhi at 193rd spot followed by IIT Madras at 275 and IIT Kharagpur at 314the position.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT- K) at 350, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT- R) at 383, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT- G) at 470, University of Delhi (DU) within 501 - 510, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT- H) within 601- 650, Jadavpur University within 651- 700 are some of the other top mentions from India. The University of Calcutta, University of Hyderabad, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have also received ranks.

The list is prepared on the basis of 11 parameters. These include academic standing, web presence, graduate employability, research quality, the diversity of each institution's international collaborations, internationalization on campus, among others. The average performances in these sectors go on to create the overall score for a university and the list is prepared.