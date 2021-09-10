QS World University Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad Best B-School Globally, 2 Indian Colleges in Top 50

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has been adjudged as the best B-school in India, according to the QS World University Rankings 2022. The rankings were announced on the same day when IIM-A was also ranked as the best Indian MBA college by the national rankings NIRF.

Globally, IIM-A has got 46th rank among the total 280 business schools ranked this year. IIM Ahmedabad was followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the second and third positions, respectively in the country. The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 released by the Education Minister today also features these three institutes in the top three in the same order.

QS World University Rankings 2022: Best B-Schools in India

Rank 46: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 50: IIM Bangalore

Rank 76: IIM Calcutta

Rank 92: Indian School of Business (ISB)

Rank 151: IIM Indore

Rank 151-200: SPJIMR

Rank 201-250: IIM Lucknow

Overall the first place has been secured by Stanford Graduate School of Business, followed by Harvard Business School and Penn (Wharton), which secured the second position jointly.

QS World University Rankings 2022: Best B-Schools Globally

Rank 1: Stanford Graduate School of Business

Rank 2: Harvard Business School

Rank 2: Penn (Wharton)

Rank 4: HEC Paris

Rank 5: MIT (Sloan)

Rank 6: London Business School

Rank 7: IE Business School

Rank 7: INSEAD

Rank 9: Columbia Business School

Rank 10: IESE Business School

Let’s take a look at the subject-wise ranking so of the universities.

QS Business Masters Rankings 2022: Business Analytics

IIM Calcutta — Rank 51-60

Jagdish Sheth School of Management, Bengaluru — Rank 101+

QS Business Masters Rankings 2022: Finance

Jagdish Sheth School of Management, Bengaluru — Rank 151+

T A PAI Management Institute — Rank 151+

QS Business Masters Rankings 2022: Management

IIM Ahmedabad — Rank 29

IIM Bangalore — Rank 33

IIM Calcutta — Rank 53

IIM Lucknow — Rank 111-120

IIM Kozhikode — Rank 141-150

QS Business Masters Rankings 2022: Marketing

Jagdish Sheth School of Management — Rank 101+

Featuring a total of 1,300 universities from around the world, this year’s university rankings has been assessed based on five parameters — employability (40%), entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes (15%), return on investment (20%), thought leadership (15%), class and faculty Diversity (10%).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here