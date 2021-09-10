QS World University Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad Best B-School Globally, 2 Indian Colleges in Top 50

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has been adjudged as the best B-school in India, according to the QS World University Rankings 2022. The rankings were announced on the same day when IIM-A was also ranked as the best Indian MBA college by the national rankings NIRF.
Globally, IIM-A has got 46th rank among the total 280 business schools ranked this year. IIM Ahmedabad was followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the second and third positions, respectively in the country. The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 released by the Education Minister today also features these three institutes in the top three in the same order.
QS World University Rankings 2022: Best B-Schools in India
Rank 46: IIM Ahmedabad
Rank 50: IIM Bangalore
Rank 76: IIM Calcutta
Rank 92: Indian School of Business (ISB)
Rank 151: IIM Indore
Rank 151-200: SPJIMR
Rank 201-250: IIM Lucknow
Overall the first place has been secured by Stanford Graduate School of Business, followed by Harvard Business School and Penn (Wharton), which secured the second position jointly.
QS World University Rankings 2022: Best B-Schools Globally
Rank 1: Stanford Graduate School of Business
Rank 2: Harvard Business School
Rank 2: Penn (Wharton)
Rank 4: HEC Paris
Rank 5: MIT (Sloan)
Rank 6: London Business School
Rank 7: IE Business School
Rank 7: INSEAD
Rank 9: Columbia Business School
Rank 10: IESE Business School
Let’s take a look at the subject-wise ranking so of the universities.
QS Business Masters Rankings 2022: Business Analytics
IIM Calcutta — Rank 51-60
Jagdish Sheth School of Management, Bengaluru — Rank 101+
QS Business Masters Rankings 2022: Finance
Jagdish Sheth School of Management, Bengaluru — Rank 151+
T A PAI Management Institute — Rank 151+
QS Business Masters Rankings 2022: Management
IIM Ahmedabad — Rank 29
IIM Bangalore — Rank 33
IIM Calcutta — Rank 53
IIM Lucknow — Rank 111-120
IIM Kozhikode — Rank 141-150
QS Business Masters Rankings 2022: Marketing
Jagdish Sheth School of Management — Rank 101+
Featuring a total of 1,300 universities from around the world, this year’s university rankings has been assessed based on five parameters — employability (40%), entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes (15%), return on investment (20%), thought leadership (15%), class and faculty Diversity (10%).
