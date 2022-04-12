Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships Applications Begin, How to Register

The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) has invited applications for the Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships 2022-23. The scholarship offers a unique opportunity to students for studying a two-year master’s degree in a low or middle-income Commonwealth country. Candidates can apply online through the official website of ACU — crm.acu.ac.uk. The last date to submit applications is May 24.

Students can apply for various master’s degree programmes in different universities in four Commonwealth countries. The host countries include Fiji, Papa New Guinea, Sri Lanka and South Africa. The universities offering the courses are University of the South Pacific, North-West University, Rhodes University, University Venda, and University of Colombo among others.

In order to be eligible to apply for the scholarship, a candidate must be either a citizen, a refugee or permanent resident of the eligible Commonwealth country. In addition, the candidate must also hold a bachelor’s degree. There is no age limit for applying for the scholarship. Some universities also require the candidate to submit a university application at the same time or before submitting the scholarship application.

Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU)

Step 2: Register yourself for the MyACU account and then login using the credentials

Step 3: Fill the application form by following the instruction sent to your email id. Enter the necessary details and also provide the required documents to complete the form

Step 4: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

Candidates selected for the scholarship will get significant benefits. These include fully-funded tuition fees for their master’s programme, living expense allowance for the duration of the award and a research grant. In addition, the scholarship will also provide an arrival allowance and will cover the return economy flight ticket.

