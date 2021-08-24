Question on Savarkar in Bengal State Civil Services Exam Starts Row

A question on VD Savarkar in the WBPSC or West Bengal state services examination has started a controversy. One of the questions in WBPSC asked, “Which revolutionary leader made ‘mercy petitions’ from jail?" and had four options among VD Savarkar, BG Tilak, Sukhdev Thapar, and Chandra Shekhar Azad.

This has come shortly after the centrally-administrated UPSC CAPF exam asked questions including ‘is farmers protest politically motivated’ and ‘opinion on post-election violence in West Bengal’ among others. The TMC had demanded cancellation of the exam citing that the BJP-led central government is trying to hire candidates with a certain political mindset.

While it is known that Savarkar had written letters to the then British government ruling India, many hail it as a political strategy while others disagree.

