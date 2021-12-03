Rahul Gandhi Joins Students Protest Demands 'Justice for Railways Students'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has joined a large section of students protesting against the delay in the government recruitment exams. Students who have been awaiting the results of Railway exams for around two years have taken to social media platforms including Twitter to demand ‘#JusticeforRailwayStudents’

They have been running online campaigns like ‘Speak Up For SSC Railway Students’, ‘Justice for Railway Students’ on social media. The latest to join the protest is Rahul Gandhi who has extended his support to the job seekers protesting against the delay of various government recruitment exams.

He tweeted, “Earlier a job in the railways was an honour, today there are no jobs in the Railways. Soon, the Railways will no longer be what it was earlier. Stop the injustice to the people. We want justice for railways students."

पहले रेलवे में नौकरी एक सम्मान की बात होती थी,आज रेलवे में नौकरी ही नहीं होती,जल्द ही, पहले-सा रेलवे ही नहीं होगा!जनता से अन्याय बंद करो। We want #JusticeForRailwaysStudents — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 1, 2021

Students have been raising their voices against the delay in the hiring process. They have been urging the Centre to expedite the process.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has also opened up about the lack of government jobs. In a tweet, he wrote, “First, there are no government jobs. Still, if some opportunity comes along then the paper is leaked, if the exam is taken then there is no result for years, or it is cancelled due to some scam. Over 1.25 crore youngsters are waiting for the railway group D job result for two years. The same is the case with Army recruitment. Until when should the youth of India keep patience?" he tweeted.

पहले तो सरकारी नौकरी ही नहीं है, फिर भी कुछ मौका आए तो पेपर लीक हो, परीक्षा दे दी तो सालों साल रिजल्ट नहीं, फिर किसी घोटाले में रद्द हो। रेलवे ग्रुप डी के सवा करोड़ नौजवान दो साल से परिणामों के इंतज़ार में हैं। सेना में भर्ती का भी वही हाल है। आखिर कब तक सब्र करे भारत का नौजवान??— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Railway Recruitment Board has recently shared an important update on Group D (level 1 post) exam 2019. Candidates, whose applications were rejected earlier, have been given a chance to make correction in the application form and submit it again. The link for the same would be activated soon on the official portal. Nearly, 1.15 crore people had applied for 1.03 lakh vacant seats of Railway Group D posts.

