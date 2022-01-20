RailTel Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 69 Managerial Posts for Graduates, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

RailTel Corporation of India (RCIL) has invited applications to fill 69 posts in the technical, marketing, finance, and legal departments. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RCIL at railtelindia.com. The last date to submit applications is February 23. The vacancies are for the posts of deputy manager, manager, and senior manager in different departments of RailTel.

RCIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed BE or BTech or BSc in the relevant field of engineering. In addition, those applying for deputy manager marketing must have completed MBA or PG diploma in business administration with specialisation in marketing/telecom/ IT or equivalent. Deputy manager finance and legal must have cleared CA/ICWA and LLB, respectively.

Also read| Common Eligibility Test for Govt, Public Sector Banks Jobs Set To Be Delayed Again

Age limit: In order to be eligible for the deputy manager posts, candidates must be between 21 and 28 years of age whereas the manager level posts require the candidates to be between 23 and 30 years of age. The age eligibility criteria mentioned for the senior manager posts are between 27 and 34 years.

RCIL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of RailTel and open the career page.

Step 2: Find ‘Regular Recruitment‘ in the job openings listed and hit ‘Click here to apply’.

Step 3: Now, enter the post you wish to apply for in the registration form and also fill other basic details.

Step 4:Upload scanned photo, scanned signature, and scanned left thumb impression.

Step 5: Complete the application form and pay the fee. The application fee for SC, ST and PwBDs candidates is Rs 600 whereas for other candidates it is Rs 1,200.

Step 6: Save the copy of the application form for further recruitment related activities.

RCIL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 1200 while those belonging to SC, ST, and PwBDs will have to pay Rs 600.

Read| Direct Hiring at Railways Without Exam, 10th Pass Can Apply, 2422 Posts for Grabs

RCIL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be based on an online examination followed by an interview. The online exam will be for a duration of two hours and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) having a weightage of 150 marks. The interview will have a weightage of 50 marks. The candidates will be required to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the online exam and interview cumulatively to be eligible for empanelment for selection. The final empanelment will be on the basis of merit as per the availability of vacancies.

RCIL Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the posts of deputy manager will be paid between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000. manager will get paid between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000 and senior manger between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.