Railway Job Aspirants Ask for Revised RRB NTPC Result, Dates for Further Exams

Lakhs of aspirants who had applied for the Railway recruitment jobs are now asking the government to lift the ban and resume the hiring process. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had put group D and NTPC hierings on hold after candidates’ protests alleging malpractice in examination took a violent turn. At the time of pausing the hiring process, the RRB had said that it has constituted a committee to look into the allegations which will submit its report on March 4.

As reported by News18.com earlier, the report has been finalized by the committee. If sources are to be believed then the committee has suggested that there should be an increase in the number of candidates shortlisted for the second round of NTPC hiring. There is no official communication on this yet. Meanwhile, candidates have started online protests and are seeking exam dates and revised results.

रेलवे यह ट्वीट एक “चेतावनी" हैआज 4 मार्च को कमेटी का फैसला आ जाना चाहिए। 🙏#RRB_exam_date_do — MUNNA RAM PANGA R. (@ram_panga) March 4, 2022

March 2019 से March 2022, आखिर और कब तक?#RRB_exam_date_do🔃 pic.twitter.com/QA5MEiSKpg— Shipra Mam Wifii Study  (@Protester__) March 4, 2022

Today is 4th March, what is the decision of special committee members on RRB NTPC revised result???? @RailMinistry @AshwiniVaishnav #RRB_exam_date_do#RRBNTPC_1student_1result — Bindu Maurya (@BinduMaurya12) March 4, 2022

Alleging a scam in the hiring process, Railways job aspirants had held protests across states. In several areas in Bihar, the protest had gone violent. Railways had put a hold on further rounds of recruitment due to the protest.

Advertisement

The committee members include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.