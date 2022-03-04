CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » Railway Job Aspirants Ask for Revised RRB NTPC Result, Dates for Further Exams
1-MIN READ

Railway Job Aspirants Ask for Revised RRB NTPC Result, Dates for Further Exams

Railway hob aspirants have started online protest (Representational Image)

If sources are to be believed then the committee has suggested that there should be an increase in the number of candidates shortlisted for the second round of NTPC hiring.

Education and Careers Desk

Lakhs of aspirants who had applied for the Railway recruitment jobs are now asking the government to lift the ban and resume the hiring process. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had put group D and NTPC hierings on hold after candidates’ protests alleging malpractice in examination took a violent turn. At the time of pausing the hiring process, the RRB had said that it has constituted a committee to look into the allegations which will submit its report on March 4.

As reported by News18.com earlier, the report has been finalized by the committee. If sources are to be believed then the committee has suggested that there should be an increase in the number of candidates shortlisted for the second round of NTPC hiring. There is no official communication on this yet. Meanwhile, candidates have started online protests and are seeking exam dates and revised results.

Alleging a scam in the hiring process, Railways job aspirants had held protests across states. In several areas in Bihar, the protest had gone violent. Railways had put a hold on further rounds of recruitment due to the protest.

The committee members include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

first published:March 04, 2022, 17:59 IST