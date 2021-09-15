Railway Jobs 2021: Apply For 3093 Posts of Apprentices in Northern Railway

The Northern Railway has invited applications for over 3000 posts of apprentices. The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Northern Railway has published an ‘indicative notification’ on its website (www.rrcnr.org) for recruitment of 3093 vacancies for the post of apprentices. The application process will begin from September 20 and will continue till October 20. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their online application form on the official website of RRC of Northern Railway.

Read the notification here: http://www.rrcnr.org/rrcnr_ pdf/Apprentice2021/Indecative_ Notice.pdf

This recruitment on apprentice posts will be done in various divisions, units and workshops of Northern Railway.

According to media reports, the interested candidates should have passed Class 10 board examination or its equivalent under 10+2 system and should have Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in relevant trade from a recognized institute.

Meanwhile, South East Central Railway (SECR) is accepting applications for apprentice jobs in their departments. SECR is accepting applications for 432 apprentices in various trades on its official website (secr.indianrailways.gov.in). The online application process will conclude on October 10. Candidates are required to submit their class 10 and ITI marks along with the application form.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list. They will be recruited as trade apprentices for a period of 1 year under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in both matriculations and ITI examinations.

Steps to apply for SECR apprentice jobs

Step 1: Visit homepage of Apprenticeship India Portal at https://apprenticeshipindia. org/

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the link of SECR apprentice recruitment application

Step 3: Fill the required details to register yourself and pay the registration fee

Step 4: Using registered Email ID and password, open the application form and fill it.

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and download the submitted SECR apprentice application form for future reference.

