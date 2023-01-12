Railway Recruitment 2023: Direct Hiring for 2026 Apprentice Posts, Check Details Here

The North Western Railways has invited applications for more than 2,000 vacancies of apprentice posts. Candidates can apply through the official portal of RRC Jaipur at rrcjaipur.in on before the deadline of February 12. The recruitment drive will fill up the vacancies for 2026 apprentice posts.

Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have scored a minimum of 50 per cent in Class 10 or equivalent. The age limit for the post is 15 to 24 years with February 10, 2023, being the cut-off date. However, the limit is relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories by up to 10 years

Railway Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates are required to log on to the official website of the North Western Railways — rrcjaipur.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the apprenticeship recruitment under the latest news & events section on the homepage

Step 3: Create a new registration by submitting the required personal information like email ID, phone number and others

Step 4: Generate ID and password

Step 5: Login to your account on the portal, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Fill out the application form

Step 7: Attached scanned option of the required documents, photographs, and signature.

Step 8: Submit

Step 9: Save an acknowledgement for future use

Railway Recruitment 2023: Application fees

All candidates, except for SC/ST categories, persons with benchmark disabilities, and female candidates, must submit an application fee of Rs 100. Fee payment will have to be completed online through available options like net banking, credit/debit card, UPI and others. Once the payment is complete, the candidates will be redirected to RRC Jaipur’s website to complete the application process.

Railway Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared after combining their marks in class 10 and scored in ITI for the trade in which they have applied.

The training period and stipend will be as per extant rules and directives issued by the Railway Board. In case the selected candidates are a minor, then their guardians must enter into a contract of apprenticeship with the employer. It must be noted that the selection may be cancelled if the candidate failed to furnish the original document at the start of training.

