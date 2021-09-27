Railway Recruitment Board to Release Admit Cards for Group D Exam Soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit cards for its computer-based exam soon on its official website — www.rrbcdg.gov.in soon. According to sources, the board is preparing to announce the new dates for RRB Group D Exam soon amid the declining Covid-19 cases.

The RRB Group D Exam was scheduled to be held between April 2021 to June 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the country. Now, the board is planning to conduct the exam soon.

Easy steps to download RRB Group D Exam 2021:

Step 1. Visit the official website of RRB

Step 2. Click on the link of RRB Group D Admit Card

Step 3. Login by entering the registration number

Step 4. Click on the Download tab to download the admit card. Take a print out for future reference

The recruitment exam will be conducted to fill 1,03,769 posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman. The board has received a huge 1.15 crore application from the candidates for the RRC Group D Exam 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here