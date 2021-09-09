Railway Recruitment Group D Exam: Admit Cards, Dates to be Announced Soon

The candidates appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination 2021 will receive their admit cards soon. The India Railways invited applications for the recruitment of more than one lakh vacant posts in the RRB Group D department for which 1.15 crore people have registered.

The admit cards for the examination will be issued soon, but there is no official announcement from the railways yet. The notification for the admit card, the date of examination, and the centres is expected to be released soon.

A computer-based examination was to be conducted after the application procedure for RRB Group D. The exam was first scheduled between April and June, but it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic across the country. Now, it is speculated that the department will conduct the exam soon.

RRB Group D Examination Pattern:

The RRB Group D examination is conducted in 15 languages besides Hindi and English. The candidates are required to answer 100 questions in the exam. The duration of the paper is 90 minutes. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded whereas 1/3 marks will be deducted as part of negative marking for every wrong answer. The candidates qualifying for the computer-based exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

