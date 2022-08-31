Railway University Converts Hostel Rooms to Triple Sharing, Students Protest

The Bharatiya Gatishakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara was hit by protests on Monday as students raised objections to the decision to convert the twin-sharing hostel rooms to triple occupancy. In their memorandum submitted to the registrar of the central university, formerly known as the National Railway and Transport Institute (NRTI), students demanded that the twin-sharing accommodation should be left unchanged, reported a leading news daily.

Students said their guardians had paid fees for twin sharing occupancy at the time of admissions. “As per the last meeting with the vice-chancellor, it was assured that the rooms would not be converted to triple-sharing accommodation,” the memorandum read.

Students, in the memorandum, said that any decision to increase the room’s capacity to triple occupancy will create mess and congestion, indirectly hampering their productivity. They added that rooms were not equipped to handle three or more occupants and if their demands were not addressed, they would be forced to approach higher authorities.

Speaking to the national daily, a student said that the issue of increasing the occupancy was not just about accommodation but also about privacy and “environment to study”. The railway varsity was given the status of a Central University and renamed Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya last month.

The Union Cabinet gave its approval to introduce a Bill in Parliament, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV).

The varsity offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses including BSc in transportation technology, BBA in transportation management courses, and MSc in railway system engineering and integration.

It also offers several PG diploma programmes including PG diploma courses in Transportation/Logistics, Transport Infrastructure Development and Financing/Project Management. For admission into PG courses of the varsity, candidates must have completed their graduation in relevant subjects. Those looking for admission to management courses can use their CAT, XAT, and MAT scores as well.

