Railways Invites Application for One-year Apprenticeship For ITI Diploma Holders

The Indian Railways has invited applications from students, who have passed ITI, for one-year apprentice training.

According to the Indian Railways notice, it will enroll 5,768 ITI passed students for a one-year apprentice programme. The successful candidates will be given a stipend every month. The notice also states that an applicant after completing the apprentice programme cannot claim a permanent job.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways said, “The railways will provide apprentice training to students who have successfully passed their ITI. The apprentice programme is being held at different zones.”

The officer further said that the number of positions for the apprenticeship is different in different zones of the Indian Railways. “The applicants will have to fill a separate application form for every zone.”

According to the notice released by the Indian Railways recruitment cell, applicants can apply for the apprentice posts for the West Central Railway zone online by October 11. Applicants can fill their application by visiting the official website of the Western Central Railway — wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for an apprentice post is November 10, 2021. The Western Central Railway will provide apprentice training to 2226 candidates.

According to the Indian Railways recruitment cell, the Eastern Railway has invited applications for 3336 apprentice training positions. The selected candidates will get their apprentice training at Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol, Malda, Kanchrapara, Lilua and Jamalpur divisions of Railways. One can apply for the apprenticeship by visiting www.rrcer.com.

Similarly, the East Central Railway has invited applications for 2206 apprentice training posts. According to the notice issued by the Indian Railways, applicants can apply for the apprentice training posts by visiting www.rrcecr.gov.in. The last date to submit an online application is November 5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.