Rain Alert! UP Closes Schools for All Students till Class XII After IMD's 'Heavy Showers' Warning for Monday

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class XII in several districts owing to a ‘heavy rain’ warning issued for October 10 (Monday). Schools will remain closed in cities including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Agra in view of heavy and incessant showers in the last few days. Officials from the IMD have issued forecast of more rains across the state in the next 24 hours.

Several districts, including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad, have declared a holiday for all schools. All classes in schools across educational boards will remain closed in these districts.

In Aligarh, schools have been closed till October 12. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains on Sunday and more showers are likely on Monday.

Heavy rains claim 5 lives

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, claiming at least five lives and throwing life out of gear. According to IMD, the state recorded an average of 22.5 mm rainfall on Sunday, which is 2,396 per cent more than the ‘long period average’ for the day. Since October 1, the state has recorded 92.3 mm rainfall which is 500 per cent more than the LPA of 14.4mm.

In Gorakhpur, two persons were killed when a boat capsized in Rapti river. In Ghaziabad, a 90-year-old woman was killed after a house collapsed due to rains, police said.

In Bulandshahr, a 14-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured in three incidents of house collapse caused due to heavy rains. At least six others were injured in similar incidents reported from Dibai and Usadpur areas of the district.

In Balrampur, two teenagers were swept away in flood waters. Body of one of the boys has been recovered while efforts are on to search for the other, as per authorities.

The traffic movement on Balrampur-Badhri National Highway 730 was affected after it was inundated by floodwater. As per district officials, standing crops in several thousand hectares have been flooded by rainwater in villages falling under Balrampur tehsil.

In Mathura, a Rajasthan state road transport bus carrying passengers was stuck at the railway underpass. The fire department came to the rescue of the passengers.

(With PTI inputs)

