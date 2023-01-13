Rajasthan 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 Datesheet Out, Check Dates Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE has released 10th and 12th board exams 2023 datesheet. While the class 10 exam will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 11, the class 12 exams will be conducted from March 9 to April 12. Students who have registered for the exams this year can check the timetable on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan board class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. While the class 10 board exams will begin with English paper and will end with vocational subjects and Sanskrit, the class 12 board examination will begin with psychology and will end with vocational subjects.

RBSE Class 10th and 12th exam date sheet: How to check

Step 1: First of all, applicants have to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, check the link to download the date sheet here or visit the board exam portal.

Step 3: Open the link and download the PDF file.

Step 4: Also, take a printout of the datasheet PDF for future reference.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately as well as in aggregate to clear the RBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2023. After a 30 per cent syllabus cut in 2022, the exam will be held in full syllabus this time.

This year, around 21,12,206 candidates have registered themselves for class 10, 12 board exams. A total of 6081 exam centres have been set up across the state out of which, as many as 49 exam centres have been identified as sensitive and 24 exam centres have been indetified as highly sensitive. However, the board has made special security arrangements to avoid cheating.

In 2022, the 10th board exams in Rajasthan were held from March 31 to April 26 and the 12th board exams were held from March 24 to April 26. Approximately, 20 lakh students appeared in these examinations. The results were announced in the last week of May.

