Rajasthan: About 7 Lakh Class 12 Students Unlikely To Get Admission In Govt Colleges

As many as 8.82 lakh class 12 students of Rajasthan Board are eagerly waiting for the results. It is expected that the result will be declared in the last week of July. As the result declaration day is approaching, the future of about 7 lakh class 12 students seems to be uncertain due to the fewer seats for admission in undergraduate (UG) courses in government colleges of the state. This year, class 12 board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and students are being promoted based on their past performance.

There are a total of 8,82,112 regular students in the Rajasthan Board in Science, Commerce and Arts streams. It is expected that a large number of students will be promoted for further studies. According to the data, there are only 1,91,271 seats for admission in undergraduate (UG) courses in government colleges of the state.

Apart from Rajasthan Board, the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other boards also compete for admission in government colleges in the state. In such a situation, the future of about 7 lakh students looks uncertain.

This year, admission in the first year of UG courses will be done on the basis of marks obtained by students in their class 12 results. Earlier, the admission of students was done on the basis of percentile scores.

For the 2021-22 session, the colleges have been directed to appoint two faculty members as nodal officers for the online admission process. The colleges have been asked to put the details of subject-wise vacant seats, fee structure, help desk numbers, nodal officer’s numbers on the admission pages of their respective website soon.

In Rajasthan, there are 14 government universities, 51 private universities, 338 government colleges and 1860 private colleges.

