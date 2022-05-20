Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result Date: May 23 or 25, When is RBSE Release Marksheets?

One of the biggest state boards – RBSE also known as Rajasthan Board – is expected to announce the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams soon. The Board exams have been over and the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Bikaner had earlier informed that evaluation too is completed. Now only part left is to declare the results. While there is no official announcement yet from BSER, reports claim that the Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th results can be expected next week. This could be as soon as May 23 or May 25, however, final dates are awaited. The announcement regarding the date is expected over the weekend.

Every year nearly 20 lakh students take Rajasthan Board exams including both 10th and 12th boards. The class 10 board has about 12 lakh and class 12 has about 8 lakh students taking their boards with Rajasthan Board every year. Due to the high number of students involved, the board does not announce results at just one website. The results or marksheets will be available at – rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org. The result will also be available at News18.com.

The marks given in board are not final. If a student feels their marks are lower than expected, they can apply for re-evaluation. Further, for those who could not clear the exams, Rajasthan Board also holds special exams. The applications for the Rajasthan Board results begin soon after results at rbse.org. Students can also get in touch with their schools for the same.

To clear the exam, students of both classes will have to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in overall an each subject. Those who fail to clear exams in all subjects are considered to have failed and will have to repeat a year.

This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the intermediate and high school exams from March 24 to April 26. The RBSE board exams were earlier scheduled to be held from March 3 but later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

