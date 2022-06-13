Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Declared: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) has announced the class 10 result 2022 today, June 13 via a press conference. Out of the total students who appeared for the exam, 82.89% have cleared it. The results are available at the official websites at rbse.org, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajasthan.indiaresults.com. Over 12 lakh students had registered for the 10th board exams this year. There will be no merit list.

Like last year, girls have outperformed boys once again. Out of the total students who have cleared the RBSE 10th exam, the pass percentage among girls is at 84.38% while among boys, it is 81.62%. Students will have to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the exam. Those who fail to obtain the minimum score will likely have to repeat the year as the Rajasthan Board does not conduct supplementary exams. Students apply for the scrutiny of the their results, if unhappy with it.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: When and Where to Check

राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं की परीक्षा में शामिल लगभग 11 लाख स्टूडेंट्स का इंतजार आज खत्म | शिक्षा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला दोपहर तीन बजे राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस शुरू करेंगे | इसके बाद आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in और rajresults.nic.in पर रिजल्ट की लिंक एक्टिव हो जाएगी | राजस्थान 10वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट जयपुर स्थिति शिक्षा संकुल से जारी किया जाएगा | इसके लिए यहां पर सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं |

The Rajasthan Board 10th result was earlier scheduled to be announced on June 10 but later deferred to June 13. It will be released today at 3 pm for over 10 lakh students. With only a few minutes to go for the result, the state education minister had earlier wished students “The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance,” tweeted Dr BD Kalla.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: Document Needed to Check RBSE Madhyamik Marks

To check the Rajasthan Board matric or 10th results, students will need their roll number and date of birth, which is mentioned on the admit card given to the students prior to the exam. Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy before checking their scores online. The marksheets will be available from 3 pm onwards. It will act as a provisional marksheet till the hardcopy is distributed by the respective schools.

Apart from the official websites, the RBSE 10th result 2022 can also be checked directly at News18.com. To do so, students need to fill form given below –

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go the official website of RBSE — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 10th result 2022 link on the webpage

Step 3: A new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, submit.

Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2022 will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download, save, take a printout for further

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Students can access their results through SMS service as well. They will have to type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER in a message box and send it to 5676750 or 56263. The result will be received on the mobile once it is declared.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the RBSE

Step 6: Choose the RBSE 10th exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: What to Check

To check if there is any error, students must go through the spelling of name of the student. Students also need to cross-check their marks not only for total percentage calculation but also for subject-wise marks. They must also cross check school name and spelling, grade correct or not, pass/ fail status and whether the roll number is correct or not. In case of any error in result, students must get in touch with the school authorities or RBSE directly.

RBSE Board 10th Result 2022: Passing Marks

Students need to get at least 33 per cent marks or grade D in each subject as well in aggregate to pass the exam. Those who fail to get the minimum marks in either one or two subjects can apply for scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary exam. Further, those who fail in several subjects will have to repeat the year.

RBSE Board 10th Result 2022: No Merit List, Know Why

Rajasthan Board will not release the merit list as it aims to move focus from marks to learning. For the past five years, it had not released the merit list. The names of toppers will be distributed after the re-vevrification, however, sometimes after re-verification students having tie tend to go up or down a rank. To avoid confusion, RBSE has decided to award toppers after re-evaluation on August 1.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: Poor Grades? What to do

For students not satisfied with their results can apply for the scrutiny process of the answer sheets. They can do so within 10 days from the date of declaration of the results without any late fees. The window to apply for the scrutiny round will be available for five more days but with late fees. The fees to apply for the scrutiny round is Rs 100 and needs to be paid online via debit card, credit card or net banking. RBSE does not allow re-evaluation or re-examination for candidates who appeared for class 10 or 12 board exams.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Grading System

Students will also get grades which will be written besides their marks. They will have to ensure that they get the right grades corresponding to their marks. To help you with the grade system, here we have listed the grades against the marks. Those who get within 100 to 91 marks will receive grade A+, between 90 to 76 is grade A, within 75 to 61 marks is B grade, those who get within 60 to 41 marks will fall under grade C and grade D is for 40 to 33 marks.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: Pass percentage likely to decline

Since 2021 was a no-exam result year, the board did not hold the exam and most students were promoted using an alternative method. This year, the result is likely to dip compared to last year and based on past year trends. In 2020, exams were held for a total of 11,52,201 students wherein a total of 80.63% passed the exam. The pass percentage among girls was recorded at 81.41%, which was slightly better than that of boys which was at 78.99%. In 2019, the overall pass percentage of RBSE 10th result was at 79.85%. In 2018, as many as 79.86%

of students passed while in 2017, it was 78.96%.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: What Happened Last Year

Last year, Rajasthan Board did not hold exams in 2021. As many as 99.56 per cent of students who registered for the RBSE 10th exam were promoted using an alternative evaluation method. In 2020, the pass percentage was at 80.64 per cent. While it was at 79.85 per cent in 2019. In 2021, RBSE prepared the result on the basis of students’ performance in class 8, class 9, and class 10. While 45% weightage was given to the marks secured by students class 8 finals, 25% weightage was given to the class 9 final exam and the remaining 10% to class 10 marks.

RBSE 10th Result: 12th Result Declared

The board had also released the 12th results 2022 earlier. The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th science stream is at 96.53 per cent, while the pass percentage for the commerce stream is at 97.53 per cent. In arts stream, over 6 lakh students had registered for the RBSE 12th exam out of which as many as 96.33% have managed to pass the exam.

