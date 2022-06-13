Rajasthan Board 10th Result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Websites to Check RBSE Results, Passing Marks

The Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 exam. Over 12 lakh students who registered for the class 10 board exams under RBSE will be getting their results today. As per the officials, the result will be announced on June 12 at 3 pm via a press conference.

The result was earlier scheduled to be out on June 10, however, it was delayed to be announced today. Dr. BD Kalla, the state education minister announced the result dates via a tweet.

Now, after the result is announced via press conference, it will be displayed online. To know where to check the score, check the list of websites –

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Websites to Check

— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

— rajresults.nic.in

— rajasthan.indiaresults.com

— Digilocker

— News18

— rbse.org

Apart from the official websites, the RBSE 10th 2022 results will also be available on private websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net. Students can also check their results with news18. To do so, students need to fill form below –

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Passing Marks

Students who obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall are considered to pass the exam. Those who fail to obtain the minimum score in one or two subjects will be given another chance in form of compartmental exams. Those who fail in compartment exam or are unable to clear three to five subjects will have to repeat a year.

Last year, in a record-high, 99.56 per cent of students who registered had passed the exam. Notably, Rajasthan Board did not hold exams in 2021. In 2020, the pass percentage was at 80.64 per cent. It was at 79.85 per cent in 2019. The pass percentage had touched 90+ for the first time in recent past for Rajasthan Board.

This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. For class 10th over 10 lakh (10,91,088) candidates have registered for the exam this year. The exam was conducted in 6,068 exam centers around the state.

