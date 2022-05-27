Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 Next Week: RBSE

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will release the results for class 5 and class 8 in the coming week, the board has confirmed. The exact date, however, has not been mentioned by the board. “Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th board result, result will be released next week,” tweeted RBSE on May 26.

Once declared, students who appeared for the 5th and 8th board exams will be able to check their scores at the official websites — rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org.

Over 27 lakh students including 12.64 lakh of class 8 and 15 lakh of class 5 had registered for the board exams. Students will need their application number and date of birth to check the results. Alternatively, they can check it directly at News18.com by filling the form given below with required details:

Once the results are out, candidates must not only check their scores on the marksheets but also see whether other details mentioned are correct or not as well as the spellings. To ensure the results are error-free, students and their parents must cross-check the spellings of name of the student, date of birth, application number, subject-wise marks, total marks, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the school authorities immediately who will report to RBSE. To clear RBSE classes 5 and 8 as well, students need to secure at least 33 per cent in each subject as well as overall. If any student fails to secure the minimum marks in one or two subjects, they will be allowed to take the compartment exams. Anyone failing in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. The Rajasthan Board held 5th board exams from April 27 to May 17 and 8th from April 17 to May 17. Meanwhile, over 20 lakh students are awaiting the final result for Rajasthan Board class 10 and class 12 results too. After announcing that the result will be out ‘soon’, the RBSE had later said that the evaluation process has not been completed and it will be out by June and exact dates for 10th and 12th too have not been finalized yet.

