Rajasthan Board Class 5 & 8th Results Date & Time Announced: Know When to Check RBSE Results

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results for class 5 and class 8 board exams tomorrow on June 8. The results will be declared at 11 am, announced the Rajasthan education minister on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, cabinet Minister of Education, Dr. B.D. Kalla, informed about the result date. He announced the result date and time from his official twitter handle.

Over 25 lakh students had enrolled in Class 5 and class 8, combined under the Rajasthan Board. Once the result is declared their answer sheets will be available at the official websites. Students, parents will be able to check their marks online at the official websites, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org. The result will also be available at News18.com.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: Direct Link

To check score with News18.com, students need to fill the form given below, marks will be visible as soon as the result is out.

Like in any other class, for class 5 and class 8 as well, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass their exams. Students need to pass every subject as well as the entire class overall. This means, high percentage in all subjects and overall good percentage but less than 33 per cent in one exam will also mean student has flunked.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.