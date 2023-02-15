The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the RBSE Practical Exam Admit Card 2023 for Class 12 on February 14, 2023. The admit card for the practical exam is now available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan board will conduct the RBSE class 12 practical exams for private students till February 18, 2023. Students have to carry their Rajasthan class 12 practical exam admit card 2023 to the exam centre or else they will not be allowed to write the exam. As per the RBSE class 12 date sheet 2023, the exams will start from March 9 with Psychology and conclude on April 12 with vocational subjects.

To download the RBSE senior secondary practical exam admit card 2023, students are required to login either through roll number or using the student’s name and father’s name.

RBSE Practical Exam 2023 Class 12 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on “Private Student Practical Exam.2023 Admit Card”

Step 3: Select your district, enter your name and your fathers name

Step 4: Click on submit and the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a print out of the same for future reference

The hall ticket of Rajasthan Class 12 practical exam will likely to have the following details - name of the student, father’s name, roll number, class, name of the subject, exam centre, time of the exam, photograph, signature, exam day guidelines and other details. In case, students find any error, they can contact the respective schools for rectifications.

The RBSE will be conducting the RBSE Class 10 Exam 2023 from March 16, 2023 onwards and conclude on April 11, 2023 while Class 12 Exam 2023 will commence from March 9, 2023 and conclude on April 12, 2023.

This year, around 21,12,206 candidates have registered themselves for class 10, 12 board exams. A total of 6081 exam centres have been set up across the state out of which, as many as 49 exam centres have been identified as sensitive and 24 exam centres have been identified as highly sensitive. However, the board has made special security arrangements to avoid cheating.

Read all the Latest Education News here